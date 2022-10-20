MetLife – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

MetLife with ticker code (MET) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83 and 73 calculating the average target price we see 77.44. Now with the previous closing price of 67.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The 50 day MA is 65.2 while the 200 day moving average is 65.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $53,711m. Company Website: https://www.metlife.com

The potential market cap would be $61,731m based on the market concensus.

MetLife, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, it provides fixed, indexed-linked, and variable annuities; and pension products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; longevity reinsurance solutions; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.