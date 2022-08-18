Twitter
MetLife – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

MetLife with ticker code (MET) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 83 and 68 calculating the average target price we see 76.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 67.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 62.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 65.13. The market cap for the company is $53,815m. Find out more information at: https://www.metlife.com

The potential market cap would be $60,822m based on the market concensus.

MetLife, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, it provides fixed, indexed-linked, and variable annuities; and pension products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; longevity reinsurance solutions; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

