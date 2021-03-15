MetLife – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.2% Downside

MetLife with ticker code (MET) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 52 calculating the mean target price we have 58.09. With the stocks previous close at 60.01 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 55.39 and the 200 day MA is 46.02. The market cap for the company is $54,028m. Find out more information at: http://www.metlife.com

MetLife engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including private passenger automobile, homeowners’, and personal excess liability insurance. Further, it provides fixed and variable annuities, and pension products; accident and health products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. The company serves individuals, corporations and their employees, and other institutions and their members through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and sponsoring organizations and affinity groups, as well as through career and independent agencies, bancassurance, direct marketing, brokers, and other third-party distribution channels. MetLife was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.