Methode Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.2% Upside

Methode Electronics with ticker code (MEI) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.2%. The day 50 moving average is 28.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,148m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.methode.com

Methode Electronics designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead-frames, and LED-based lighting and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Industrial segment manufactures external lighting solutions; industrial safety radio remote controls; braided flexible cables; current-carrying laminated busbars and devices; custom power-product assemblies, such as PowerRail solution; high-current low-voltage flexible power cabling systems; and powder-coated busbars that are used in various markets and applications comprising aerospace, commercial vehicles, computers, industrial, power conversion, military, telecommunications, and transportation. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface, and interface solutions for the appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, point-of-sale, and telecommunications markets. Its solutions comprise copper transceivers and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels. The Medical segment offers Dabir Surfaces, a surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention for use by patients who are immobilized or otherwise at risk for pressure injuries, including patients undergoing long-duration surgical procedures. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

