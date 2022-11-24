Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Methode Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Methode Electronics with ticker code (MEI) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 41 calculating the mean target price we have 49.33. With the stocks previous close at 45.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,658m. Find out more information at: https://www.methode.com

The potential market cap would be $1,798m based on the market concensus.

Methode Electronics designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead-frames, and LED-based lighting and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Industrial segment manufactures lighting solutions; industrial safety radio remote controls; braided flexible cables; current-carrying laminated busbars and devices; custom power-product assemblies, such as PowerRail solution; high-current low-voltage flexible power cabling systems; and powder-coated busbars that are used in various markets and applications comprising aerospace, cloud computing, commercial vehicles, industrial, military, power conversion, and transportation. The Interface segment provides various copper-based transceivers and related accessories for the cloud computing hardware equipment and telecommunications broadband equipment markets; user interface solutions for the appliance, commercial food service, and point-of-sale equipment markets; and fluid-level sensors for the marine/recreational vehicle and sump pump markets. The Medical segment offers Dabir Surfaces, a surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention for use by patients who are immobilized or otherwise at risk for pressure injuries, including patients undergoing long-duration surgical procedures. Methode Electronics was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

