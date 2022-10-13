Methode Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.3% Upside

Methode Electronics with ticker code (MEI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 41 with the average target price sitting at 48. With the stocks previous close at 36.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.53 and the 200 day moving average is 42.24. The company has a market cap of $1,311m. Find out more information at: https://www.methode.com

The potential market cap would be $1,747m based on the market concensus.

Methode Electronics designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead-frames, and LED-based lighting and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Industrial segment manufactures lighting solutions; industrial safety radio remote controls; braided flexible cables; current-carrying laminated busbars and devices; custom power-product assemblies, such as PowerRail solution; high-current low-voltage flexible power cabling systems; and powder-coated busbars that are used in various markets and applications comprising aerospace, cloud computing, commercial vehicles, industrial, military, power conversion, and transportation. The Interface segment provides various copper-based transceivers and related accessories for the cloud computing hardware equipment and telecommunications broadband equipment markets; user interface solutions for the appliance, commercial food service, and point-of-sale equipment markets; and fluid-level sensors for the marine/recreational vehicle and sump pump markets. The Medical segment offers Dabir Surfaces, a surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention for use by patients who are immobilized or otherwise at risk for pressure injuries, including patients undergoing long-duration surgical procedures. Methode Electronics was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.