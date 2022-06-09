Methode Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

Methode Electronics found using ticker (MEI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 66 and 46 with the average target price sitting at 56. With the stocks previous close at 46.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.28 and the 200 day MA is 44.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,684m. Find out more information at: https://www.methode.com

The potential market cap would be $2,043m based on the market concensus.

Methode Electronics designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead-frames, and LED-based lighting and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Industrial segment manufactures lighting solutions; industrial safety radio remote controls; braided flexible cables; current-carrying laminated busbars and devices; custom power-product assemblies, such as PowerRail solution; high-current low-voltage flexible power cabling systems; and powder-coated busbars that are used in various markets and applications comprising aerospace, commercial vehicles, computers, industrial, power conversion, military, telecommunications, and transportation. The Interface segment provides various copper based transceivers and related accessories for the cloud computing hardware equipment and telecommunications broadband equipment markets; user interface solutions for the appliance, commercial food service, and point-of-sale equipment markets; and luid-level sensors for the marine/recreational vehicle and sump pump markets. The Medical segment offers Dabir Surfaces, a surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention for use by patients who are immobilized or otherwise at risk for pressure injuries, including patients undergoing long-duration surgical procedures. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.