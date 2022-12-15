Methode Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

Methode Electronics with ticker code (MEI) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 59 and 50 with a mean TP of 54.25. Now with the previous closing price of 47.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.53 and the 200 day MA is 41.61. The company has a market cap of $1,674m. Company Website: https://www.methode.com

The potential market cap would be $1,922m based on the market concensus.

Methode Electronics designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead-frames, and LED-based lighting and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Industrial segment manufactures lighting solutions; industrial safety radio remote controls; braided flexible cables; current-carrying laminated busbars and devices; custom power-product assemblies, such as PowerRail solution; high-current low-voltage flexible power cabling systems; and powder-coated busbars that are used in various markets and applications comprising aerospace, cloud computing, commercial vehicles, industrial, military, power conversion, and transportation. The Interface segment provides various copper-based transceivers and related accessories for the cloud computing hardware equipment and telecommunications broadband equipment markets; user interface solutions for the appliance, commercial food service, and point-of-sale equipment markets; and fluid-level sensors for the marine/recreational vehicle and sump pump markets. The Medical segment offers Dabir Surfaces, a surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention for use by patients who are immobilized or otherwise at risk for pressure injuries, including patients undergoing long-duration surgical procedures. Methode Electronics was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.