Methode Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Methode Electronics found using ticker (MEI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 46 and 42 calculating the mean target price we have 44. With the stocks previous close at 39.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.95 and the 200 day MA is 33.91. The company has a market cap of $1,431m. Company Website: http://www.methode.com

Methode Electronics designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead-frames, and LED-based lighting and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Industrial segment manufactures external lighting solutions; industrial safety radio remote controls; braided flexible cables; current-carrying laminated busbars and devices; custom power-product assemblies, such as PowerRail solution; high-current low-voltage flexible power cabling systems; and powder-coated busbars that are used in various markets and applications comprising aerospace, commercial vehicles, computers, industrial, power conversion, military, telecommunications, and transportation. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface, and interface solutions for the appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, point-of-sale, and telecommunications markets. Its solutions comprise copper transceivers and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels. The Medical segment offers Dabir Surfaces, a surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention for use by patients who are immobilized or otherwise at risk for pressure injuries, including patients undergoing long-duration surgical procedures. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.