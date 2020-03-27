Methanex Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 85.6% Upside

Methanex Corporation with ticker code (MEOH) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 24.46. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 85.6%. The 50 day MA is 24.19 and the 200 day moving average is 34.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $899m. Visit the company website at: http://www.methanex.com

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. The company serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

