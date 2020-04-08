Methanex Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 56.9% Upside

Methanex Corporation with ticker code (MEOH) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 20.77. Now with the previous closing price of 13.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 56.9%. The 50 day MA is 19.97 and the 200 day MA is 32.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,010m. Find out more information at: http://www.methanex.com

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. The company serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn