Methanex Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 36.3% Upside

Methanex Corporation found using ticker (MEOH) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 60 and 25 and has a mean target at 41.86. Now with the previous closing price of 30.71 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.58 while the 200 day moving average is 36.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,252m. Company Website: http://www.methanex.com

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

