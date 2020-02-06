Methanex Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.8% Upside

Methanex Corporation with ticker code (MEOH) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 60 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 42. With the stocks previous close at 33.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.86 while the 200 day moving average is 36.64. The market cap for the company is $2,680m. Find out more information at: http://www.methanex.com

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.