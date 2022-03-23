Twitter
Meta Platforms – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.3% Upside

Meta Platforms with ticker code (FB) now have 54 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 466 and 220 with a mean TP of 324.22. Now with the previous closing price of 211.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 53.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 245.47 while the 200 day moving average is 319.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $589,708m. Company Website: https://investor.fb.com

The potential market cap would be $904,039m based on the market concensus.

Meta Platforms develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment’s products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising virtual reality hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook and changed its name to Meta Platforms in October 2021. Meta Platforms was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

