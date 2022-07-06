Meta Platforms – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.3% Upside

Meta Platforms with ticker code (FB) have now 54 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 553 and 180 calculating the mean target price we have 294.13. Now with the previous closing price of 195.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 50.3%. The 50 day MA is 193.14 and the 200 day moving average is 269.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $532,171m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://investor.fb.com

The potential market cap would be $800,038m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Meta Platforms develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment’s products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising virtual reality hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook and changed its name to Meta Platforms in October 2021. Meta Platforms was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.