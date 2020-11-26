Twitter
Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Meritage Homes Corporation found using ticker (MTH) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 106 with the average target price sitting at 124.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 90.3 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 97.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 90.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,453m. Company Website: http://www.meritagehomes.com

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

