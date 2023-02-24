Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Meritage Homes Corporation found using ticker (MTH) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 174 and 116 calculating the mean target price we have 137. Now with the previous closing price of 107.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 101.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 84.93. The market cap for the company is $3,975m. Company Website: https://www.meritagehomes.com

The potential market cap would be $5,073m based on the market concensus.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. The company also offers title and escrow, mortgage, title insurance, and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

