Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.6% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation with ticker code (MTH) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 174 and 116 calculating the mean target price we have 137. Now with the previous closing price of 108.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 103.33 and the 200 day MA is 85.6. The market cap for the company is $3,924m. Company Website: https://www.meritagehomes.com

The potential market cap would be $4,967m based on the market concensus.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. The company also offers title and escrow, mortgage, title insurance, and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.