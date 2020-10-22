Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation with ticker code (MTH) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 138 and 100 and has a mean target at 123. Now with the previous closing price of 108.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The day 50 moving average is 105.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 82.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,889m. Visit the company website at: http://www.meritagehomes.com

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

