Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 73.7% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation found using ticker (MTH) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 165 and 108 and has a mean target at 135.67. With the stocks previous close at 78.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 73.7%. The day 50 moving average is 91.98 and the 200 day moving average is 103.29. The company has a market cap of $2,843m. Find out more information at: https://www.meritagehomes.com

The potential market cap would be $4,939m based on the market concensus.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.