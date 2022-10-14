Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.9% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation found using ticker (MTH) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 132 and 82 with the average target price sitting at 102.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 70.9 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 44.9%. The day 50 moving average is 78.3 and the 200 day moving average is 86.06. The market cap for the company is $2,586m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.meritagehomes.com

The potential market cap would be $3,746m based on the market concensus.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.