Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.7% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation found using ticker (MTH) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 106 calculating the average target price we see 124.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 86.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 44.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 89.9 while the 200 day moving average is 92.37. The market cap for the company is $3,197m. Find out more information at: http://www.meritagehomes.com

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.