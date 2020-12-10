Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.5% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation with ticker code (MTH) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 106 with a mean TP of 124.88. With the stocks previous close at 88.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 41.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 91.11 and the 200 day MA is 92.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,172m. Find out more information at: http://www.meritagehomes.com

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.