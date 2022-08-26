Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.5% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation found using ticker (MTH) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 145 and 78 calculating the mean target price we have 114. With the stocks previous close at 81.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.5%. The 50 day MA is 81.4 while the 200 day moving average is 93.18. The market cap for the company is $3,088m. Find out more information at: https://www.meritagehomes.com

The potential market cap would be $4,308m based on the market concensus.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.