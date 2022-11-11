Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation with ticker code (MTH) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 136 and 78 and has a mean target at 98.38. Now with the previous closing price of 73.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.4%. The 50 day MA is 73.62 and the 200 day moving average is 82.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,022m. Find out more information at: https://www.meritagehomes.com

The potential market cap would be $4,031m based on the market concensus.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.