Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.8% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation with ticker code (MTH) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 136 and 78 with the average target price sitting at 98.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 74.14 while the 200 day moving average is 82.9. The market cap for the company is $2,631m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.meritagehomes.com

The potential market cap would be $3,493m based on the market concensus.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.