Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.1% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation found using ticker (MTH) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 108 with a mean TP of 130.88. With the stocks previous close at 106.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 102.05 while the 200 day moving average is 102.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,146m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.meritagehomes.com

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.