Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation with ticker code (MTH) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 87 calculating the average target price we see 102.25. Now with the previous closing price of 86.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The 50 day MA is 75.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 81.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,184m. Visit the company website at: https://www.meritagehomes.com

The potential market cap would be $3,767m based on the market concensus.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.