Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation found using ticker (MTH) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 168 and 90 calculating the average target price we see 115.25. Now with the previous closing price of 99.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 89.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 81.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,579m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.meritagehomes.com

The potential market cap would be $4,150m based on the market concensus.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.