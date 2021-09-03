Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation with ticker code (MTH) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 190 and 116 calculating the mean target price we have 131.71. With the stocks previous close at 113.93 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.6%. The day 50 moving average is 105.4 and the 200 day MA is 98.37. The market cap for the company is $4,196m. Company Website: http://www.meritagehomes.com

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.