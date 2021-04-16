Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation with ticker code (MTH) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 141 and 91 calculating the mean target price we have 106.33. With the stocks previous close at 94.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 89.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 91.31. The market cap for the company is $3,588m. Visit the company website at: http://www.meritagehomes.com

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.