Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation with ticker code (MTH) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 147 and 100 calculating the average target price we see 119.17. Now with the previous closing price of 106.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 101.72 and the 200 day moving average is 91.02. The market cap for the company is $4,070m. Find out more information at: http://www.meritagehomes.com

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.