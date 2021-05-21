Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Meritage Homes Corporation with ticker code (MTH) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 147 and 100 calculating the average target price we see 119.17. Now with the previous closing price of 106.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 101.72 and the 200 day moving average is 91.02. The market cap for the company is $4,070m. Find out more information at: http://www.meritagehomes.com

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.