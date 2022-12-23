Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation found using ticker (MTH) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 87 calculating the mean target price we have 102.75. Now with the previous closing price of 92.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 80.86 and the 200 day moving average is 80.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,344m. Find out more information at: https://www.meritagehomes.com

The potential market cap would be $3,704m based on the market concensus.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.