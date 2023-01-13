Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation with ticker code (MTH) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 90 with a mean TP of 111.13. With the stocks previous close at 100.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 87.34 and the 200 day MA is 81.29. The market cap for the company is $3,691m. Company Website: https://www.meritagehomes.com

The potential market cap would be $4,065m based on the market concensus.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.