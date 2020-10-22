Meredith Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 79.6% Upside

Meredith Corporation found using ticker (MDP) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 14.75 calculating the average target price we see 20.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 79.6%. The day 50 moving average is 12.93 and the 200 day moving average is 14.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $524m. Find out more information at: http://www.meredith.com

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services. It publishes media in entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting, and home categories, such as People, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, Real Simple, Shape, Southern Living, Martha Stewart Living, and other brands, as well as 300 special interest publications under approximately 70 brands. This segment operates approximately 50 Websites and applications. It is also involved in the brand licensing, affinity marketing, third-party marketing, consumer database, and other related operations, as well as provision of magazine advertising and circulation, digital and customer relationship marketing, other custom publishing project, and ancillary products and services. In addition, this segment operates The Foundry 360, a creative content studio, which develops content marketing programs across various platforms comprising native advertising that enable clients to engage new consumers and build long-term relationships with existing customers for a range of industries. The Local Media segment operates approximately 17 television stations that include 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations. It also includes 12 Websites and 12 applications focused on news, sports, and weather-related information. In addition, this segment sells geographic and demographic-targeted digital and print advertising programs to third parties. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn