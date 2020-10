Meredith Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 73.2% Upside

Meredith Corporation found using ticker (MDP) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 14.75 with a mean TP of 20.85. With the stocks previous close at 12.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 73.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.1 and the 200 day MA is 14.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $539m. Visit the company website at: http://www.meredith.com

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services. It publishes media in entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting, and home categories, such as People, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, Real Simple, Shape, Southern Living, Martha Stewart Living, and other brands, as well as 300 special interest publications under approximately 70 brands. This segment operates approximately 50 Websites and applications. It is also involved in the brand licensing, affinity marketing, third-party marketing, consumer database, and other related operations, as well as provision of magazine advertising and circulation, digital and customer relationship marketing, other custom publishing project, and ancillary products and services. In addition, this segment operates The Foundry 360, a creative content studio, which develops content marketing programs across various platforms comprising native advertising that enable clients to engage new consumers and build long-term relationships with existing customers for a range of industries. The Local Media segment operates approximately 17 television stations that include 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations. It also includes 12 Websites and 12 applications focused on news, sports, and weather-related information. In addition, this segment sells geographic and demographic-targeted digital and print advertising programs to third parties. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

