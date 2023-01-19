Meredith Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.2% Downside

Meredith Corporation with ticker code (MDP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 59 and 36 with a mean TP of 53. Now with the previous closing price of 59 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -10.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.9. The market cap for the company is $2,706m. Find out more information at: 0

The potential market cap would be $2,430m based on the market concensus.