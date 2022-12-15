Meredith Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.2% Downside

Meredith Corporation found using ticker (MDP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 36 calculating the average target price we see 53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59 this would indicate that there is a downside of -10.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.94 and the 200 day moving average is 42.9. The market cap for the company is $2,706m. Visit the company website at: 0

The potential market cap would be $2,430m based on the market concensus.