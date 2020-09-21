Mercury General Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.0% Downside

Mercury General Corporation with ticker code (MCY) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 41 calculating the average target price we see 41. Now with the previous closing price of 43.62 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.0%. The 50 day MA is 44.64 and the 200 day moving average is 41.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,408m. Find out more information at: http://www.mercuryinsurance.com

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company’s automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners’ insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

