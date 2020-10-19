Mercury General Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

Mercury General Corporation found using ticker (MCY) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 41 and 41 and has a mean target at 41. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.17 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.4%. The day 50 moving average is 42.52 while the 200 day moving average is 41.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,290m. Company Website: http://www.mercuryinsurance.com

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company’s automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners’ insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn