Merck & Company, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

Merck & Company, Inc. with ticker code (MRK) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 96 calculating the mean target price we have 118.46. With the stocks previous close at 109.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.5%. The 50 day MA is 109.28 while the 200 day moving average is 97.05. The company has a market cap of $280,390m. Company Website: https://www.merck.com

The potential market cap would be $304,278m based on the market concensus.

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. It serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. The company has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; and Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments in HIV. Merck & Co., Inc. also has a strategic research collaboration agreement with Aqilion AB to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule inhibitors of the transforming growth factor-ß-activated kinase 1 (TAK1) protein. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.