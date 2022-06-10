Twitter
Merck & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Merck & Company with ticker code (MRK) now have 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 76 with the average target price sitting at 97.35. Now with the previous closing price of 89.48 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The 50 day MA is 88.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 80.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $222,535m. Visit the company website at: https://www.merck.com

The potential market cap would be $242,108m based on the market concensus.

Merck & Co. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. It serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. The company has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; and Gilead Sciences to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments in HIV. Merck & Co. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

