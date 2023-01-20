Merck & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Merck & Company with ticker code (MRK) now have 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 100 calculating the mean target price we have 116.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 108.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.9%. The day 50 moving average is 108.36 while the 200 day moving average is 94.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $278,640m. Find out more information at: https://www.merck.com

The potential market cap would be $297,773m based on the market concensus.

Merck & Co. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. It serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. The company has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; and Gilead Sciences to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments in HIV. Merck & Co. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.