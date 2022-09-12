Merck & Company, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

Merck & Company, Inc. with ticker code (MRK) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 125 and 85 with a mean TP of 100.14. Now with the previous closing price of 87.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The day 50 moving average is 90.11 and the 200 day moving average is 84.21. The market cap for the company is $221,257m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.merck.com

The potential market cap would be $253,450m based on the market concensus.

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. It serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. The company has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; and Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments in HIV. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.