Merchants Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Merchants Bancorp with ticker code (MBIN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 17. Now with the previous closing price of 13.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.86 and the 200 day moving average is 17.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $389m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.merchantsbankofindiana.com

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 14 offices. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

