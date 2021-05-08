Merchants Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Merchants Bancorp with ticker code (MBIN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 34.67. Now with the previous closing price of 28.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.53 while the 200 day moving average is 21.1. The market cap for the company is $804m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.merchantsbankofindiana.com

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and time deposit accounts, as well as other retail banking products; multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the agricultural lending, small business administration lending, single-family mortgage lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 16 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Minnesota. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.