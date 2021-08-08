Merchants Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Merchants Bancorp found using ticker (MBIN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 39 and 32 and has a mean target at 34.67. Now with the previous closing price of 28.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $804m. Find out more information at: http://www.merchantsbankofindiana.com

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and time deposit accounts, as well as other retail banking products; multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the agricultural lending, small business administration lending, single-family mortgage lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 16 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Minnesota. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.