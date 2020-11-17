Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Merchants Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Merchants Bancorp found using ticker (MBIN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31 and 27 and has a mean target at 29.33. With the stocks previous close at 25.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.94 and the 200 day moving average is 19.01. The market cap for the company is $788m. Visit the company website at: http://www.merchantsbankofindiana.com

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and time deposit accounts, as well as other retail banking products; multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the agricultural lending, small business administration lending, single-family mortgage lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 16 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Minnesota. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

More news, interviews and company profile on:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

    Share on twitter
    Twitter
    Share on linkedin
    LinkedIn
    Share on facebook
    Facebook
    Share on email
    Email
    Share on whatsapp
    WhatsApp

    News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Latest interviews

    Company Presentations

    FTSE 100

    FTSE 100 News

    FTSE 250

    AIM All Share Index

    Sustainability

    Q&A's

    Funds

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.