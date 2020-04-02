Melrose Industries PLC 69.4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Melrose Industries PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MRO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Melrose Industries PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 128 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 69.4% from the opening price of 75.56 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 130.94 points and decreased 164.44 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 255.24 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 74.02 GBX.

Melrose Industries PLC has a 50 day moving average of 199.26 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 206.45. There are currently 4,858,254,963 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 29,733,936. Market capitalisation for LON:MRO is £3,795,268,910 GBP.

