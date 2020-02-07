Melrose Industries PLC 6.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Melrose Industries PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MRO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Melrose Industries PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 260 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 6.2% from today’s opening price of 244.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 7.7 points and increased 20.9 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 255.24 GBX while the 52 week low is 154.2 GBX.

Melrose Industries PLC has a 50 day moving average of 240.07 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 205.04. There are currently 4,858,254,963 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,753,218. Market capitalisation for LON:MRO is £11,873,574,833 GBP.